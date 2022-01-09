People are talking about

—- the sense of those who travel to hill stations during and after heavy snowfalls and the sad fact that many have died because of the fact that they ignore calls by the administration to avoid such behaviour. People say not listening to advice and flouting rules has become a common trait and unfortunately this not only endangers the life of those who do as they please but also the lives of those who have to go and rescue them when they get into trouble.

—- Justice Ayesha Malik’s nomination to the Supreme Court, which is indeed a proud moment as it is the first time in Pakistan’s history that a woman judge has been approved for elevation to the highest court in the land despite protests from certain quarters. People say according to the Women in Law Pakistan Initiative, “there is no requirement in law and Constitution to appoint the senior most judge to the Supreme Court,” so hats off to the deciding authority.

—- the law that was supposed to be passed on how irresponsible parents would be penalised for buying their underage boys motor cycles to ride and how it seems to have been forgotten/ignored by the relevant authorities as is evident by the number of children using bikes. People say many accidents take place because of the misuse of bikes as users ignore traffic lights; speed and weave through traffic and are generally a nuisance, so something needs to be done about this menace.

—- the news that Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has urged unregistered potential taxpayers in the country to start paying taxes before “we reach you” with details of their assets and the amount of tax they were liable to pay. People say it’s about time the government took this step as many dishonest rich persons, including politicians, have been avoiding taxes or giving miniscule amounts, while honest persons and the salaried class have been shouldering the responsibility of supporting the economy of the country.

—- the complaint by female footballers living in Karachi that the grounds where they used to practice are being shut for them because according to some narrow minded men, they are spreading ‘obscenity!’ People wonder how indulging in healthy activities like sports can be labelled in this manner and it is this mindset that is dragging the country down, while even countries like Saudi Arabia are breaking stereotypes and changing the rules by which women can participate in the development of their country.

—- the report that the Sindh government is closing thousands of schools declaring them ‘unviable’ - a strange reason by a team that does not seem to have even elementary knowledge of education or the pros and cons of the system. People say most schools in rural Sindh have one teacher and one classroom to cater to more than 200 students and instead of closing schools, the government should resolve the issues being faced by the students hailing from poor communities.

—- the admission by the PM that the incumbent government has failed on the accountability front, saying that despite all the evidence, corrupt persons are getting away and nothing can be done about it. People say it is really a sad state of affairs but it is not up to him, it is the job of prosecutors who should present solid evidence and the courts to dispense justice, otherwise the general public is apt to think that other considerations are in play. — I.H.