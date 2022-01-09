School for juvenile prisoners launched

Islamabad: In order to educate children who are born behind bars, a school has been established in Narowal District Jail that will impart both traditional education as well as provide training in computer skills and tailoring to juvenile prisoners.

Inspector General Punjab Prisons, Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig while inaugurating Rehai School for Juvenile Prisoners, said children who are behind bars must be educated and should be provided vocational skills if they are to have any future in life.

The Administrator of NGO Rehai Welfare Organization, Adeel Sheikh, explained the history and work of the organization.

In his remarks, the provincial prison chief lauded the services of Rehai Welfare Organization that is running similar schools in several jails of Punjab. He singled out Sarmad Malik, the Project Manager of this initiative, for leading the efforts to make this school a reality.

He said Sarmad’s efforts in successfully establishing Rehai’s new schools in Narowal and Bahawalnagar jails over the last two years were shining examples for other young persons and urged them to come forward and help the imprisoned children. He presented Sarmad Malik with the ‘Outstanding Service Award’ for his dedicated service to juvenile prisoners.

Jail Superintendent, Imtiaz Bhalli and Rehai Board Members and others also attended the school inauguration.