Pak, Turk NGOs sign MoU for joint research on education

Islamabad: Sustainable Development Policy Institute and ILKE Foundation for Science, Culture and Education, Istanbul, Turkey, have signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation for joint research, joint trainings for faculty and students, Internship and exchange programmes, and leadership development initiatives.

The MoU was signed here by Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, with Abdullah Serenli, General Secretary, ILKE.

Welcoming the initiative, Dr. Suleri said that it would formalise and strengthen the existing relationship between SDPI and the ILKE. He said that we look forward to continuing to build on our constructive co-operation in the interest of enhancing policy outreach, capacity building, and training programmes. He stressed the importance and need to embark upon all the scientific data, culture, education, and fine arts to mature the trend of society and melting bowl of different civilisations.

Serenli on the occasion said that the collaboration with SDPI would be instrumental to work for social development of youth, cooperate to support SMEs, as well as education & training, research & development.

The participants of the ceremony were also informed that the academic, economic and policy research on sustainable development issues will also be initiated between both institutions which also shared agreement on developing joint research proposals, activities, and publications by sharing the published data and other research resources.

Moreover, jointly organising and participating in seminars, conferences, workshops, and academic and professional meetings, holding national and international training courses, study tours, and joint leadership and capacity-building events at both institutions was also emphasised. Exploring the potential and possibility of launching quality training courses, certificate and diploma courses in the areas of mutual interests for other academic and research & development organisations in-country and abroad will also be explored under joint initiatives, the participants were informed.