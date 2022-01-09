84 test positive for COVID-19, no death from twin cities

Islamabad: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed no life from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last five days however the number of patients being reported from the twin cities continued to register upward trend as 84 new cases were reported from the region taking the total number of patients so far registered from the twin cities to 145,809 on Saturday.

The morbidity and the positivity rate of COVID-19 have once again started showing a significant rise in the region.

Many health experts believe that the figures hint towards another outbreak of infection in the region and it is time for individuals to follow SOPs to bring the positivity rate down.

It is important that as many as 2,191 patients had already lost their lives due to COVID-19. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that another 74 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 109,167 of which 967 patients have died of the illness and 107,600 have recovered.

It is alarming that the number of active cases of infection from ICT is once again on the rise for the last week. It has jumped to 600 on Saturday after the addition of 32 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, another 10 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 36,642 of which 1,224 have lost their lives while 35,282 have recovered from the illness.

On Saturday, there were a total of 136 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi of which 13 patients were hospitalized in town while 123 were in isolation at their homes.