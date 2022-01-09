IMDC initiates educational exchange programme with Chinese university

Islamabad: Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC), Pakistan, and Anhui Medical University (AHMU), Hefei, Anhui province, China, entered into an agreement to initiate academic collaboration, says a press release.

IMDC Managing Director Yasir Khan Niazi and AHMU President Dr. CaO Yun Xia signed the agreement. Chairman IMDC and ANTH Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi inaugurated the Pakistan-China Cross Cultural Educational Exchange Centre with unveiling of a plaque.

Both medical institutions have agreed to open Pakistan-China Cross Border Educational Exchange Centre so that the medical students in Pakistan and China can benefit from the experience and skills of the top-notch medical practitioners in both countries. The management of both institutes said that they would also cooperate in medical research so as to benefit from the latest developments in the fields of science and medicine.

Muhammad Junaid, 2nd Secretory of Pakistan Embassy in China, also attended the ceremony. He expressed great pleasure to see IMDC collaborate with Anhui Medical University. He also appreciated IMDC’s cervical cancer campaign and collaboration with China regarding improvement of healthcare delivery in Pakistan.

Dr. CaO YUN XIA told that Anhui Medical University is almost a just about to complete 100 years of its existence and has a large number of teaching hospitals associated with it where advanced treatment, research and educational services are being provided.

Yasir Niazi told media that this agreement has opened a new phase in which we are moving from government to government, diplomatic and infrastructure cooperation to the cooperation in the fields of medical education, research and student exchange.

He further added that IMDC and Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital are making every effort to bolster the healthcare sector of Pakistan through international collaborations and that IMDC intends to join the consortium of educational institutes.