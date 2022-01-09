HEC holds curriculum development training

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission’s National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) and Post-secondary Education Reform Unit (PERU) have been working collaboratively to strengthen teaching in post-secondary educational institutions.

The new HEC Undergraduate Education Policy 2020 (UEP) mandates a number of reforms to better serve undergraduate students.

According to the HEC, these changes include the revamped BS and Associate Degree (AD) curriculum, the Gen Ed requirement, the practical learning requirements (Internship and Practical Learning Labs such as entrepreneurship, youth clubs, and sports), and a shift to the semester system in affiliated colleges. In order to prepare faculty and staff of higher education institutions (HEIs) to implement these changes and improve the quality of education available, NAHE and PERU have been working together to train Lead Instructors who will go on to train Master Trainers from affiliating universities. These Master Trainers will, in turn, train faculty from affiliated colleges across Pakistan. Under the auspices of NAHE and PERU, the training programme of the Lead Instructors was designed, developed, and facilitated by Dr Shazia Awan (Assistant Professor, LUMS, School of Education), Dr Arshad Bashir and Ata ur Rehman (PERU), and conducted in Islamabad at NAHE from January 6-7, 2022. All the instructors who received training in this two-day workshop are experienced academics and professional development experts who represent multiple higher education institutions from across Pakistan.