Sunday January 09, 2022
Karachi

Air passengers with Covid not allowed to leave for UAE

By PPI
January 09, 2022
Authorities at Karachi Airport on Saturday barred Dubai-bound 36 passengers from travelling after they were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The passengers who wanted to travel to the UAE underwent rapid tests at the airport four hours before their flights. They were stopped from travelling after their tests came back positive.

