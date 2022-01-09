Firing practice for policemen ordered

The Karachi Police Office has directed all Karachi range deputy inspector’s general to ensure that all subordinates of their districts and units go through firing practice of the 9mm pistol with ammunition of 15 bullets.

The order, recently issued from the Karachi Police Office, was marked to all DIGs and SSPs of the Karachi units and ranges. It said the competent authority had desired that the head constables and constables of all districts of the Karachi Range should have a fining practice of the 9mm pistol with 15 bullets each.

The SSPs will ensure the transportation of head constables and police constables at the nearest firing practice range of their districts. They will ensure that the instructor accompanies the cops. The instructor will ensure the dry practice of the weapon, weapon-handling and its proper lubrication, and will also brief the cops about their weapons and precautionary steps.

The directions said that the districts should arrange the relevant material for the targets in consultation with the firing instructors, and they should ensure the collection of empties and keep a proper record of the bullets fired.

All logistic support will be provided by the district and police headquarters. This firing practice will be supervised by a gazetted police officer, who will ensure discipline and a proper procedural practice. A progress report will be sent to this office on a weekly basis every Monday.