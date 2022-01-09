MQM-P to ask industrialists at Jan 12 moot to join drive against disputed local government law

After organising a multiparty conference and a traders’ conference on the disputed local government law, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan is organising a conference with industrialists on January 12.

The MQM-P termed the recently-passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021, a biased and anti-people law and vowed to continue their struggle against it on both legal and public fronts.

Ab MQM-P spokesperson told The News on Saturday that after approaching the political parties and traders, the Muttahida had convened a meeting with the industrialists to join the campaign for an empowered local government.

An MQM-P delegation, led by Syed Aminul Haque, federal minister and the party’s coordination committee member, on Saturday, met Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industries president Muhammad Idress Khan and invited them to attend the conference.

In a meeting on Friday, the MQM-P delegation also invited SITE Association of Industry president Abdul Rashid and invited the association’s office-bearers to attend the conference. The association’s patron, Zubair Motiwala, Javed Balwani and other office-bearers were also present in the meeting. The MQM-P delegation included MPA Ali Khurshidi and Sadaqat Hussain.

On December 18, the MQM-P organsid a traders' conference at the park near the party’s headquarters where trader leaders Atiq Mir, Jamil Paracha, Hakeem Shah and Rizwan Irfan were prominent among

the participants, who said the municipal bodies under the recently passed law would be “toothless”, and instead of resolving the civic issues the residents and traders were facing, the new law would worsen the situation.

Also on December 11, a total of 14 political parties attended a multiparty conference, organised by the MQM-P, and rejected the controversial local government law.

The Pakistan Terheek Insaf’s Khurrum Sher Zaman, the Awami National Party’s Shahi Syed, the PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair, the Aam Log Ittehad Party’s Justice (retd) Wajihuddin, the All Pakistan Muslim League’s Irfan Memon, the Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s Kamran Rao and leaders of other parties also spoke at the moot.

In a statement issued after the conference, the 14 political parties that attended the conference said that all the political parties collectively believed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government’s local government law of 2013 and the current amendment law were against the constitution’s Article 140-A.

The conference declared that the new local government law was not only against the constitution but also anti-democracy, anti-public and anti-Sindh. The 14 political parties demanded that the provincial government withdraw the law immediately.

The statement read that the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 was the Pakistan Peoples Party’s attempt to concentrate all the local government powers at its disposal, and the 2013 law had been the cause of several administrative, financial and political issues of various divisions and districts of the province.

The conference demanded a local government system that was independent politically, administratively and financially in accordance with the spirit of Article 140-A.