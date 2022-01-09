Afaq to meet MQM-P, PSP heads to form united front

Afaq Ahmed, chief of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement — commonly known as Haqiqi, a title the party no longer uses — announced on Saturday that he would meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal and leaders of other Mohajir-centric political groups to form a united front.

Addressing a news conference at his residence in Karachi, Ahmed announced plans to hold a public gathering on January 21 in Hyderabad against the disputed local government bill. He said that an empowered LG system with resources is the solution to all the persistent problems.

He said the Sindh government has recently created 26 new towns in Karachi. “All the major political parties, including the MQM, have already rejected the LG legislation, but despite it, the provincial government is taking biased and discriminatory measures against the permanent residents living in the urban centres of the province,” he lamented.

“Karachi is half of Sindh, and therefore, the provincial assembly’s seats should be halved from the provincial capital. “The residents of Karachi are being abused and discriminated against. We have no choice but to create a new province.”

Ahmed said that the revenue generated from traders and residents in Karachi runs the country, and therefore, the city’s due representation is a right. “Even pushcart vendors in Karachi pay their taxes.”

He congratulated the party’s workers for organising a successful show of power at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi on December 26, and said that a similar rally will be held at Bagh-e-Mustafa in Hyderabad on January 21.

Ahmed claimed that to make a united front of Mohajir-centric groups, he has been contacting and meeting everyone, but for now he does not want to disclose it. He also revealed that he recently had a telephonic conversation with Siddiqui.

The Haqiqi chief said the Jamaat-e-Islami has been allowed to enter the red zone and hold a sit-in outside the provincial assembly. “If the PSP isn’t allowed to march from the Tibet Centre to the Chief Minister House on January 30, the nation will ask who brought the JI into the red zone.”