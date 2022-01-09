Getting well again with Gamma Knife

Without so much as a nick to her scalp, Ms. Shahida had major brain surgery on a tumor that had grown to nearly the size of a table tennis ball deep within her brain.

Ms. Shahida, was told at age 35 her malignant tumor was inoperable and removing it surgically would damage healthy tissue. Surgery could also cause terrible complications, such as epilepsy and loss or slow recovery of other body functions, given a prognosis of six months to live. Instead, her neurosurgeon recommended a novel treatment called Gamma Knife.

She went under the Gamma Knife at the Neurospinal & Cancer Care Postgraduate Institute, Karachi, no-knife surgery that blasts its target with hundreds of high-intensity radiation beams in a single session. There was none of the cutting, bleeding, general anesthesia, ear-to-ear scar or long recovery associated with traditional craniotomy. She went home that evening.

Two years after the surgery, Ms. Shahida, a Nazimabad mother of three, is a survivor. She takes chemotherapy to supplement the treatment, and the tumor has not grown. “I now have hope that I will be here to watch my children grow up,” she said.

“Called radiosurgery, this bloodless procedure has grown exponentially in the past several years worldwide. In the USA, seven out of 10 leading hospitals are using Gamma Knife as a first line therapy for a handful of brain disorders, including brain metastasis (when breast, skin, lung or other cancer spreads to the brain); acoustic neuromas (tumors of the hearing nerve); meningiomas (tumors occurring on the protective layers of the brain); trigeminal neuralgia (Suicide Disease), a functional disorder causing severe facial pain; and arteriovenous malformation, a tangle of blood vessels that disrupts blood flow in the brain and is the leading cause of stroke in young people and to treat such functional disorders as epilepsy and Parkinson's disease.”

These views were expressed by renowned Prof Abdul Sattar M. Hashim, consultant neurosurgeon and ex-head of the Department of Neurosurgery at the JPMC, Karachi, at a seminar titled ‘Recent advancement in the modern management of difficult to treat brain tumors’ at the Neurospinal & Cancer Care Postgraduate Institute on Friday.

“The high-precision stereotactic radiosurgery machine, the first-of-its-kind at the NCCI in collaboration with M. Hashim Memorial Trust installed in 2009, treats brain disorders by delivering a single, high dose of irradiation through a skull-shaped metallic frame that is fitted on the patient’s head. An MRI scan performed while the frame is attached serves as a ‘road map’ for immobilising the patient's head in the helmet,” Prof Abdul Sattar said while explaining the science behind this procedure.

Gamma Knife technology can be used to treat people in high-risk category who are unfit to undergo surgery like those aged above 65 years, or those suffering from more than one disease such as high blood pressure, diabetes or asthma.

“The machine works like a robot. The doctor just has to press the buttons and it takes care of the rest. With the Gamma Knife, a session lasts between 30 minutes and one hour and healthy tissues do not get damaged,” prof Abdul Sattar said. He thanked the audience and participants.