Sunday January 09, 2022
Commissioner Iqbal Memon promises to set up sports promotion fields in Karachi

By Our Correspondent
January 09, 2022
Karachi: Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has said the city will be made a centre of healthy activities.

During his visit to the National Bank Sports Complex on Saturday, he said sports promotion fields would be established in Karachi. He asked sport organisations and athletes to adopt safety measures and adhere to the government SOPs during the Covid-19 pandemic. — APP

