‘Gas leak’ blast leaves four of a family injured

An explosion at a house in SITE Area, believed to have been caused by a gas leak, left a couple and their two children severely injured on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the injured to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment where they were identified as 45-year-old Qari Ataullah, Asma, 40, Atiqa, 11 and one-year-old Muhammad. Doctors termed their condition critical.

The bomb disposal squad said they believed that the probable cause of the explosion that levelled the house was an isolated gas leak within the house.

There has been a marked increase in gas explosion incidents in the city as Karachiites are compelled to use shoddy gas cylinders due to a reduced gas supply.

Last November, a woman and her three sons were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at their house in Korangi on Thursday. According to police, the explosion took place at a residential building located in Allah Wala Town in Korangi.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the causalities to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said the initial investigation suggested that the explosion had taken place due to a leakage in gas cylinder. The injured included 35-year-old Nausheen, wife of Salman, and her three sons, 18-year-old Abdullah, nine-year-old Shayan and four-year-old Hadi.