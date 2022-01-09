Walls of Iqra University in District Central destroyed in anti-encroachment operation

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) anti-encroachment department got an amenity plot vacated in District Korangi and destroyed walls of a private university in District Central on Saturday.

The operation in District Korangi was held in Sector 51D, plot no 14, which, according to KMC Anti-Encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui was an amenity space. He said that the encroachers had built walls around the plot and were attempting to construct houses there.

The anti-encroachment operation was carried out under the supervision of Korangi Director Musarat Ali Khan and Deputy Director Khurram Ansari.

In District Central’s North Karachi 7D area, an anti-encroachment team of the KMC demolished walls of the Iqra University constructed on a service road with heavy machinery. Several shops, stairs and galleries of various houses constructed on the service road were also razed in the massive operation, according to Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, in District Central’s Liaquatabad area, an operation continued for the fourth day around the Firdous Shopping Centre. Siddiqui said that several sun shades, iron rods and grills, which were protruding out on the road were removed in the operation. Cabins, stoves, kiosks, pushcarts, and chairs and tables of restaurants and teashops were also removed from the vicinity. KMC Central Director Kamran Alvi and Deputy Director Tariq Khan supervised the operation with the help of law enforcement agencies.

Another anti-encroachment operation was carried out by the KMC in District East on a service road of Sharea Faisal. Siddiqui explained that the operation was held near the FTC Building where several restaurants and teashops were illegally occupying the service road with their tables, chairs, stoves, generators and iron grills, leaving hardly any space on the road for pedestrians.

The KMC anti-encroachment senior director said the anti-encroachment teams of the corporation confiscated most of the stuff from various restaurants and teashops. KMC Deputy Director Amin Lakhani supervised the operation with the help of police and Rangers.