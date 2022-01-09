Policeman’s ‘killer’ arrested

A suspect in the shooting of two policemen, one of whom died, was arrested on Saturday.
According to the Site Superhighway police, Ahsanullah had killed the cop and wounded another policeman during an exchange of fire in Faqira Goth on December 1.
The police said he was involved in multiple cases of crime while they were looking for his companions. A pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.
