Police officer’s son ‘who raped minor boy on Dec 5’ yet to be caught

A teenage son of a police officer has been on the run after allegedly subjecting a minor boy to rape in Karachi’s Bhens Colony over a month ago.

The incident took place on December 5, but it was reported in the media on Saturday.

Police said Waheed alias Timator allegedly raped the eight-year-old boy and was trying to escape he was caught by neighbouring people. However, he later managed to escape while the crowd was beating him up.

A case has been registered at the Sukkan police station on behalf of the victim’s father, a welder.

The complainant said he was working at his shop on December 5 when he received a phone call from his wife, who told him that their son had gone to a shop to get the groceries but had not returned.

When the father returned home after receiving a second phone call from his wife, he found his son crying and a crowd of people beating up a teenage.

“When I asked my son what had happened, he narrated the incident,” the father said.

The child told his family that the suspect had taken him to an unknown location forcibly on his motorcycle where he subjected him to rape, and also beat him and threatened him with dire consequences when he offered resistance.