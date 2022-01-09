Upbeat earnings set to lift stocks

Karachi: Stocks are poised to rise in the next week as traders buy in ahead of expected healthy earnings especially from cyclical sectors companies, which are benefiting from economic stability.

Traders said Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed an increase in the benchmark index with new year optimism and positivity is expected in the next week as well.

“We expect the market to show positivity in the upcoming week attributable to successfully achieving vaccination targets, meeting with IMF scheduled January 12 in which completion of review would result in disbursement of $1.059 billion and expectation of healthy corporate profitability during the outgoing quarter particularly across cyclical sectors should keep sentiments positive,” brokerage Arif Habib said in a report.

The brokerage however said rising cases of Covid-19 and current macro-economic concerns like high imports and inflationary readings due to an increase in commodities prices could keep the market range-bound.

The KSE-100 Index started the new year with renewed optimism, led by heavy foreign buying in technology scrips. Foreigners bought $22.5 million worth of technology stocks during the week.

Moreover, a decline in trade deficit on a month-on-month basis, appreciation of rupee against dollar and expectations of fresh funds allocation by foreigners in PSX improved investors’ sentiments.

KSE 100 index closed at 45,346 points (+750 points week on week or 1.68 percent). The average daily volumes for the outgoing week were up by 46 percent to 318 million shares while traded value also rose by 32 percent to $57 million, respectively.

Foreigners bought stocks worth $24.2 million compared to a net buy of $8.1 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in technology ($22.5 million) and banks ($0.7 million).

On the local front, selling was reported by individuals ($15.1 million) followed by the mutual fund ($8.4 million).

Contribution to the upside was led by fertilizer (212 points), power generation (159 points), commercial banks (146 points), oil and gas exploration (111 points), and engineering (41 points).

Scrip-wise major gainers were HUBC (163 points), SYS (94 points), POL (85 points), EFERT (76 points), and FFC (59 points).

Analyst Wasil Zaman at JS Research said the market gained positive momentum throughout the week, closing the first year of the week positive at 45,346 levels (+1.7 percent week on week).

“Foreign investors’ interest in the technology and communication sector led to the sector closing higher by 2.9 percent week on week, taking the sector among the outperformers this week.”

On the news front, inflation for the month of December 2021 clocked in at 12.3 percent year on year, which is the highest since February 2020.

Moreover, total cement sales for December 2021 were reported 4.2 percent year on year lower.

Trade deficit widened by 85 percent year-on-year during December 2021, clocking in at $4.86 billion, where import bill expanded by 52 percent year-on-year to $7.60 billion.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks had shown positive momentum as the earnings season was about start.

“Stocks closed higher in the earnings season rally at PSX led by scrips across the board on speculations ahead of major financial results due next week,” he said.

Surging global crude oil prices, robust housing finance data surging by 85 percent to Rs355 billion in FY21, timely IPP payments of Rs60 billion by the government had also played a positive role in the higher close.