Cotton prices hit all-time high on supply deficit

KARACHI: Cotton prices touched new highs this week on supply deficit though arrivals from the new crop are seen weighing prices soon, dealers said on Saturday.

Cotton prices increased by Rs1,000/maund to an all-time high of Rs20,000/maund (37.324 kg)

Spot rate also raised by Rs600/maund to the peak level of Rs18,600/maund whereas prices in the international market also remained at the higher side after some fluctuation.

Traders said that textile and spinning mills did cautious buying during the outgoing week as prices were high in the local market while ginners were also vigilant and expected an increase in the prices. These tightened positions taken by spinners and ginners pushed the trade volume on the lower side, they added.

Market sources said local lint was short in the market and stocks were likely to go empty in February, while the arrival of new lint would partially start in June and there would be a gap or around four months.

“The large mills will need to buy cotton from other mills and smaller ones might suffer during the period,” said an industry official.

“A foreign firm is also selling cotton and local mills have approached it. However, deals are not being reported in the market.”

“Due to an increase in the prices by almost double compared with the last year, liquidity demand has increased in the market and several textile mills have exhausted their bank limits, facing problems in procurement.”

However, prices of cotton yarn and textile products also increased in the market, benefiting the mills, especially spinners.

Prices of cotton remained at Rs16,000 to Rs20,000/maund in Sindh while seed cotton has almost ended while cotton-seed was sold for Rs1,600 to Rs2,400/ maund.

Cotton fetched Rs16,500 to Rs19,000/maund in Punjab, seed cotton was sold for Rs6,000 to Rs8,100/40-kg while cotton-seed was sold for Rs1,900 to Rs2,500/maund. Cotton stock in Balochistan has almost ended.

The spot rate committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the official spot rate by Rs600 per maund to Rs18,600 per maund.

Chairman Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum, Naseem Usman, told The News that prices in the international market were high during the outgoing week. March futures prices at New York Cotton Market rose to 117 cents per pound.

According to the weekly USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) report, cotton sales contracts from the US were recorded at 143,200 bales during the week whereas China remained the largest buyer with 47,000 bales, followed by Pakistan with 20,800 bales.

Traders said that Pakistani mills have entered into considerable cotton import contracts during the last few weeks.