SBP steps up to clear misperceptions about proposed Act

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has stepped up to ease concerns about the proposed amendments to its Act, saying the prohibition on government borrowing from the central bank would help reduce inflation, achieve fiscal discipline, and other economic benefits.

The SBP Amendment Act 2021 is one of the main prior conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of its $6 billion loan programme. The government is making efforts to get the Finance (Supplementary) Bill and the SBP Amendment Act passed from the parliament to win the IMF’s approval for the release of a $1 billion loan tranche before its executive board meets this month.

The SBP, late on Friday, responded to the criticism from the number of commentators that curbing central bank lending to the government would impose hardships on the people.

In a brief on SBP’s Amendment Act 2021, the SBP said given the inflationary nature of government borrowing from the central bank, the amendments propose to exclude provisions related to government borrowing as well as the quasi-fiscal operations of the SBP.

The central bank would, however, continue to extend refinance facilities to financial institutions with appropriate checks and balances. Further, the lender of last resort function of the central bank has been further strengthened to enable it to provide temporary liquidity facility to banks against appropriate collateral, it said.

Under the proposed bill clause 9c, there is a prohibition on government borrowing.

“The Bank shall not extend any direct credits to or guarantee any obligations of the government, or any government-owned entity or any other public entity,” read the bill.

Government borrowing from the central bank can lead to inflation and balance of payments difficulties, the SBP said, in response to misperceptions about the proposed changes in certain provisions of the bill.

“To curb these harmful tendencies, most countries have included legal provisions to limit government borrowing from the central bank. In most advanced countries, half of emerging markets, and around one-fifth of developing countries, central banks cannot finance the fiscal deficit,” it said.

“In Pakistan, recourse to such borrowing has also contributed to lack of fiscal discipline, low revenue generation in the form of one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios in the world, repeated booms and busts and the need for repeated IMF assistance.”

Last month, the SBP revised upward its inflation forecast to 9-11 percent for FY2022 from the previous 7.9 percent estimate. The consumer price index inflation was recorded at 8.90 percent in FY2021.

Analysts expect that rupee adjustment of 13 percent in the second half of 2021 and a double whammy from high international commodity prices would likely push average CPI inflation into double digits in the first half of 2022.

Inflation clocked in at 12.3 percent in December and is likely to peak in January as the low base effect is expected to offset a drop in food prices.

“Going forward, tariffs adjustments under the IMF programme, likely increase in milk prices and withdrawal of tax exemptions in mini-budget will keep price pressure intact,” said a report from Alfalah Securities.

When the government borrows from the central bank, it is equivalent to printing money. Simply printing money does not create more real resources in the economy, the SBP said.

All that happens is that more money ends up chasing the same number of goods, hence leading to an increase in prices, otherwise known as inflation. Inflation is extremely harmful and acts as an indirect tax on the public, which affects poor people the most, it added.

It said this is not the first time the SBP Act is being amended. The amendments being proposed are in line with international best practices and also take into account the ground realities in Pakistan.

By facilitating domestic economic and financial stability, the amendments would help support sustainable growth and avoid repeated booms and busts that have characterised Pakistan’s past and led to painful consequences in terms of higher inflation, higher poverty, and lower growth, the SBP noted.