Long way back

It is an axiomatic truth that Pakistan is neither a rich nor a functioning economy. Our economic system is basically to rob Peter (read: people) and pay Paul (read: money lenders). Ours is a borrowed economy; yet, our rulers are prodigal and wasteful. One cannot help but think that those who appear in various television shows to defend the incumbent government and its economic policies and programmes do not understand anything about economics. How will a myopic political lot help the country prosper with its myopic economic policies? The government’s economic team has failed to understand the gravity and urgency of the situation. People are suffering. Imran Khan must rescue our economy from the brink of recession and disaster.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad