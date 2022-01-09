Not just guns

A humanitarian crisis is in the making in Afghanistan. Many people have been forced to sell their children for money or loan repayments. The Taliban had promised to respect the rights of women and minorities and pledged to establish a broad-based set-up to run the affairs of the country, but they are now backing off. Moreover, when the US and other European countries withheld aid from Afghanistan, the country became cash-strapped and the sudden inflation proved to be a perfect recipe for disaster.

In order to ameliorate the miseries of the Afghan people, Pakistan took the lead and convened an OIC conference. While plans and promises were made, concrete steps are yet to be taken. The Taliban government must realise that running the affairs of the country needs political acumen – not rigidity. The international community too must engage with the Taliban to help people.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali