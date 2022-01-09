Dystopian days

Almost all service-oriented government and semi government departments are corrupt. The rosy dreams shown by Imran Khan have come to naught. All the things Imran Khan condemned the PML-N and the PPP governments for doing are done just as commonly today. Instead of controlling price hikes, the government seems to be on a mission to eliminate the poor. It is not a secret that ours economy is being driven/controlled by IMF and World Bank and our ruling elite can do nothing but comply. There is chaos and everyone is affected.

Regrettably no concrete steps are being taken – only corruption cases against opposition leaders. The prime minister should pay attention to this matter and formulate anti-corruption committees comprising honest and dedicated people with no political affiliations on the district level. Corrupt elements should be awarded exemplary punishments and their properties should be confiscated and bank accounts, frozen. This is the only way to deal with this issue.

Hasan Afzaal

Karachi