Decide already

Pakistan has been an independent nation for 74 years but even today there is great and heated debate on whether it was meant by its founding fathers to be a secular state or an Islamic one. Given that both ideologies are different and would mean entirely different things regarding how the country and its people live and develop, constant conflicts between proponents of each group have hindered the development of the country.
Truth be told, most people in Pakistan are living in great poverty and have no interest in either of these ideologies. They simply want their living standards to be raised. However, for a state to develop and prosper, it is essential to have a strong ideology and passionate nation to work for it. With our conflicting ideologies, our people are divided and there is no growth. Dangerous elements may exploit this situation to destabilise the country. It is high time the discourse on whether Pakistan is secular or not should be resolved quickly.
Muhammad Hammad
Lahore
