Saturday January 08, 2022
National

Three robbers arrested

January 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Three robbers were arrested during two separate encounters with police in the federal capital on Friday. The Noon and Ramna Police Stations claimed to have arrested three robbers after injuring them during a shootout. The police spokesman said the criminal gangs broke into two houses in the jurisdiction of the Noon and Ramna police stations.

