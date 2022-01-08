Three robbers arrested

ISLAMABAD: Three robbers were arrested during two separate encounters with police in the federal capital on Friday. The Noon and Ramna Police Stations claimed to have arrested three robbers after injuring them during a shootout. The police spokesman said the criminal gangs broke into two houses in the jurisdiction of the Noon and Ramna police stations.
SUKKUR: A young girl was killed following sibling dispute at Tando Hyder in Hyderabad. According to police, a brother...
SUKKUR: A Sindh Wildlife team on Friday rescued two male and female species of Blind Dolphin from the Dadu Canal.The ...
SUKKUR: A police official committed suicide with his official weapon during his duty hours at the Gharo Police Station...
SUKKUR: Two high profile criminals escaped from a police lockup at the Ghaheja Police Station, in district...
LAHORE: Police arrested three men for firing on FBR Deputy Commissioner in Lahore a few days ago. The shooters and...
ISLAMABAD: A meeting on National Gender Policy Framework was convened under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Asad...
Comments