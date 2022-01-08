Police officer commits suicide at Gharo PS

SUKKUR: A police official committed suicide with his official weapon during his duty hours at the Gharo Police Station in Thatta district on Thursday.Station House Officer Gharo Police Station Mumtaz Brohi said that ASI Ali Gul Chandio reached the police station and after preparing a case for submission in the court, went to a storeroom and committed suicide. The SHO said Chandio was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. SSP Thatta Dr Imran said that an investigation was underway to determine the actual cause of the cop’s death, adding that the fingerprints and other evidence have been collected. He said the statements of the police officials were also being recorded.