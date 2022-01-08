 
Saturday January 08, 2022
National

Firing accused arrested

January 08, 2022

LAHORE: Police arrested three men for firing on FBR Deputy Commissioner in Lahore a few days ago. The shooters and facilitator were identified by Safe Cities Authority cameras. Shooters Ijaz and Musa fired shots at FBR DC Salman Butt. One Rana Tafsir had hired the shooters. All the three are under investigation.

