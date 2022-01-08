Firing accused arrested

LAHORE: Police arrested three men for firing on FBR Deputy Commissioner in Lahore a few days ago. The shooters and facilitator were identified by Safe Cities Authority cameras. Shooters Ijaz and Musa fired shots at FBR DC Salman Butt. One Rana Tafsir had hired the shooters. All the three are under investigation.
