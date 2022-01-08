Meeting on National Gender Policy Framework held

ISLAMABAD: A meeting on National Gender Policy Framework was convened under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Asad Umar here on Thursday.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning, Abdul Aziz Uquili, Member Social Sector Dr Shabnum Sarfraz, and senior officers of Planning Ministry attended the meeting. Federal Minister Asad Umar reiterated government’s commitment to reducing gender disparity and providing equal opportunities to young girls and women for actualizing their potential, excel and contribute to economic prosperity. He appreciated the analytical work and asked for it to be translated into gender specific policy actions that the federal and provincial government must adopt and reflect in their upcoming programs and budgetary allocations. The Minister was briefed on the governance and institutional initiatives that are planned to be rolled out by the Planning Commission for promoting gender integration across all national policies, programs, offices and key management processes.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Jahanzeb Khan said that the Commission will generate Gender Based Budgeting Report to indicate gender focused interventions; develop gender focused action plan and M&E frameworks; and hold quarterly reviews against action plans and targets set in this regard.

Member Social Sector Dr Shabnum Sarfraz highlighted the gender disparity at education and employment level. There are 9.7 million out of school girls of primary school age. With 72 million women being in the working age group, there are only 14 million (20%) in the labour force. She shared the findings of the survey rolled out across the ministry and said that the evidence is being used to guide development of a program for promoting gender conducive work environment across all federal ministries and divisions in 2022-2023.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPDSI), being cognizant of this dismal standing, has been pursuing Gender Parity as a priority agenda. Intensive nation-wide multi-channel consultative exercise was conducted engaging ministries, provincial departments, subject experts, development partners, academicians, researchers, practitioners and youth representatives. The National Gender Policy Framework identifies focused, evidence-informed high impact strategic priorities for accelerating progress on gender mainstreaming and development.