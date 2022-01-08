Federal ministers warn of strong agitation over Sindh local govt law

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, and Minister for Information Technology, Aminul Haq, have said that the newly-passed Sindh Local Government (Amend) Bill-2021 is not acceptable at any cost, and the contentious issue of municipal system would now be resolved on the roads if the controversy further lingered on.

Both the federal ministers stated this on Friday at a ceremony held at a hotel to sign agreements for broadband Internet services to five districts of Sindh. While talking about the local government amendment bill, the federal IT minister said the Sindh government is committing an injustice against Karachi.

While rejecting the local government amendment law, the IT minister said they would hold protests against the newly-passed amendment bill. He said the people of Karachi would fully participate in the agitation if the provincial government does not address the concerns. He said they were prepared for full-scale agitation on the issue, and added a protest would be held outside the Press Club soon. He said the option of staging a protest at the Chief Minister's House was also open if the demands on system of municipal governance remained unaddressed.

Aminul Haq said on the occasion that the internet facility was being extended to the rural areas of Sindh without any discrimination. He said the IT-related projects in the country were being completed on time.

The Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, said the agricultural sector was the key to improving the economy of the country. He said Pakistan has achieved record cultivation of wheat, rice and sugarcane. Umar said digital economy would play an important role to bringing about a revolution in the country. He told the audience that Pakistan had the fifth largest community of freelance IT professionals in the world. He said that digital technology would be used for conducting the next population census in the country. He said the use of digital technology would ensure instant availability of census data on a daily basis without waiting for months.

Umar said Sindh had all the natural resources, including minerals and agricultural produce, but the prevalent political system had harmed the province. He alleged that jobs were being given in the province after receiving bribes and the same was used for transfers and posting too.