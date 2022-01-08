‘Proton Genuine Oil’ launched

KARACHI: Al Haj Automotive Pvt. Ltd and Euro Oil have launched ‘Proton Genuine Oil’ for exclusive use in Proton cars in in the country, a statement said on Friday.

Powered by Petronas, the oil was launched at an event hosted by Al Haj Automotive Pvt (assemblers and distributors of Proton vehicles in Pakistan) in collaboration with Euro Oil (distributor of Petronas in Pakistan).

Petronas lubricants power high performance vehicles such as Formula1 cars, Moto GP, Dakar Rally, and racing cars. It is available in 90 countries worldwide, driven by its technology, R&D (research and development) and innovation, which enable the production of its products.