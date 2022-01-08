Emirates projects future innovations

KARACHI: Emirates will introduce innovative technologies throughout its global operations, including Pakistan, aimed at providing comfortable travelling experience to its passengers on every flight, a statement said on Friday.

The airline announced that it had planned to acquire new aircrafts in coming future and was also working to upgrade its operations in both passenger and cargo flights.

“In this regard, various upcoming innovation and upgraded features of the future services have been displayed at Emirates Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020, which provides a unique experience to the visitors including an insight of the futuristic trends of the aviation sector,” it said.

The pavilion includes a collection of digital and interactive experiences that showcase cutting-edge concepts as well as sustainability-driven breakthroughs within commercial aviation to be developed over the next 50 years.

The airline eyes at creating forward thinking experiences, pushing the limits of technology and innovation to help nurture curiosity, jumpstart conversations, and deliver better service for visitors to help pave the way for a better future.