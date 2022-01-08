180 days seek for export proceeds

KARACHI: Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) on Friday asked the center bank to restore period for export proceeds realisation bank to 180 days saying that a 60 days’ reduction in one instance would decelerate the export growth of the country.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) recently amended its foreign exchange regulations, requiring exporters to bring back proceeds within a maximum period of 120 days (in contrast to a 180-day policy previously) from the date of shipment to improve foreign currency inflows in the market.

Showing dismay over the amendment, Ismail Suttar, president at Employers’ Federation of Pakistan(EFP), said the central bank’s decision to amend its foreign exchange regulations was ‘without considering the repercussions of implementation’.

“EFP adheres to the belief that restriction of the foreign exchange policy in this regard, will be an unwanted repercussion for the economy of Pakistan, ultimately decelerating the export growth of the country,” he said.

He urged the SBP to understand that despite their defense in the matter, a 60 days’ reduction in the foreign policy would be ‘too large of a change in one instance’.