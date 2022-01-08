Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee extended gain against the dollar on Monday, up 25 paisas, pushed by improved supplies and expectations for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme next week.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 176.67 to the dollar, 0.14 percent or 25 paisas up from Thursday’s close of 176.92.

Dealers said Pakistani currency recovered from the previous day’s losses and managed to post some gains because of an improvement in supply of the greenback in the market.

“The inflows available in the market were sufficient to meet the importer demand,” said a currency dealer.

The sentiment was boosted by media reports quoting the IMF saying on its website that its executive board would meet on January 12 and Pakistan included on its agenda. It said it would consider Pakistan’s 2021 Article IV Consultation, sixth review under the extended fund facility.

“The market reacted positively to this news, which signals that Pakistan is nearing to secure IMF board approval for the disbursement of $1 billion loan tranche,” the dealer added.

He continued that the IMF funding approval could bode well for the foreign exchange reserves and the local currency as well.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $24.02 billion as of December 31 from $24.27 billion a week earlier. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also declined by $169 million to $17.686 billion.