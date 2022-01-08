Broadband projects worth Rs698mln for Sindh launched

KARACHI: The government on Friday launched Rs698 million worth of two projects of high speed mobile broadband services for unserved and underserved areas of four districts of Sindh.

One project to provide next generation broadband for sustainable development to 359 unserved and underserved areas of Kambar Shahdadkot and Larkana, while the second one to serve with NGBSD to 438 areas of Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts, IT and telecom minister Syed Amin-Ul-Haq said.

The projects are expected to be completed in one year.

Minister Haq said the first project of providing high speed mobile broadband services would cost Rs246 million while the second project worth is Rs451 million .

He said under his ministry, nine projects in Sindh at a cost of Rs8.48 billion were in the process of completion. Under the projects, 3,227 Mauzas from 19 districts of the province were being connected to the digital network, he mentioned.

In his address, Asad Umar lauded the performance of the ministry of IT saying, “Digital and GPS technology will be used for the census so that this time there will be no chance of rigging or low counting in the census.”

“When we talk about the use of technology in agriculture, health, education or any other sector, the opposition supports it, but when it comes to using the same technology in elections, as EVM (electronic voting machine) they feel bad about everything," he added.