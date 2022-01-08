Weekly inflation hits decade-high of 20.08pc year-on-year

KARACHI: Increase in prices of petrol and diesel along with food pushed weekly inflation to over a decade high at 20.08 percent year-on-year, while drop in tomato and LPG rates kept week-on-week numbers slightly muted.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data issued on Friday showed that sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the seven-day period ended January 6, 2022 was up 0.08 percent WoW. Increase in prices of potatoes (5.23 percent), chicken (4.45 percent), bananas (2.56 percent), onions (2.12 percent), pulse masoor (1.55 percent), pulse gram (1.46 percent), (pulse mash (1.44 percent), diesel and salt (2.75 percent) each, petrol (2.68 percent), and a matchbox (1.45 percent) had a joint impact of 0.43 percent in WoW SPI.

Ismail Iqbal Securities in its note said SPI has recorded a slight increase WoW on the back of increase in petroleum and chicken prices, whereas decline in tomato and chilli powder prices kept the indicator in check.

“At this weekly run-rate, CPI (consumer price index) would remain around 12.5 percent-13 percent for January 2022,” it noted.

Topline Securities in its research said annual SPI was at a decade high.

SPI was recorded at 168.12 points against 167.98 points registered previously.

Decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (18.28 percent), chilli powder (14.54 percent), eggs (2.23 percent), LPG (0.96 percent), rice irri (0.17 percent), wheat flour (0.06 percent) and mustard oil (0.05 percent).

For the quintile with the lowest spending capacity of Rs17,732, SPI jumped to 21.38 percent YoY and 0.28 percent WoW.

SPI for the groups spending up Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; and above Rs44,175 showed a WoW increase of 0.18, 0.10, and 0.22, respectively. The group spending Rs29,518-44,175 faced no change in WoW inflation. However, on YoY basis, inflation was in double-digits for all expenditure groups.

Last week, the government raised the prices of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs4/litre. This brought up the price of HSD to Rs142.40/litre from Rs138.59/litre; and petrol to Rs145.56/litre up from Rs141.76/litre. For the year, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs31.21 and Rs38.63 per litre, respectively.

With gas shortage across the country, people have been relying on LPG cylinders and firewood for cooking even in urban households. Price of firewood went up to stand at Rs795.63/40kg, up Rs6.49 WoW and Rs59.9 YoY.

Price of LPG saw a decline for the second consecutive week, but remained 51.5 percent higher compared to last year. Currently, an 11.67kg LPG cylinder is priced at Rs2400.65, down Rs23.35 from last week, and up Rs816.05 from last year.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the SPI basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 points), electricity (8.3627 points), wheat flour (6.1372 points), sugar (5.1148 points), firewood (5.0183 points), long cloth (4.2221 points), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 points).

Of these commodities, WoW prices of milk, sugar, and firewood increased; electricity, long cloth and vegetable ghee remained unchanged, whereas price of wheat flour registered a decline. However, on YoY basis, all prices went up.

SPI is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises of 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 items increased, 7 items decreased, whereas prices of 19 items remained unchanged.