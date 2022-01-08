Historic mess

Pakistan has not been fortunate when it comes to quality leadership at the top. This seems true for the country as well as its institutions. Our leaders tend to be self-absorbed and lack passion for the country. They have remained oblivious to the welfare of people. Over the last 74 years, they have failed to devise any viable strategy for building the country’s economic strength. They have always been short-sighted, focusing on self-promotion and temporary fixes to assuage people’s concerns. They have clearly forgotten that what we see today is the outcome of the actions of the past. They need to own up to their mistakes that have brought the country to the brink of default. Leaders from all parties must stop hurling accusations at each other and come up with strong long-term strategies to get the country out of the mess.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad