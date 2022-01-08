Drowning in plastic

In 2016, the World Economic Forum claimed that by 2050, there could be more plastic than fish (by weight) in the oceans.

Our carelessness has already wiped out numerous species that get trapped in or ingest the plastic that is dumped into the oceans. With another 700 at risk – according to Plymouth University – it is high time that we try to protect them. Most of the plastic being produced and sold is single-use. In some parts of the world, single-use plastic has been completely banned. Here, unfortunately, their use is rampant. The government and the marine department must ensure that people stop using such plastic.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub