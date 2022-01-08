Reviving DHQs

This refers to the editorial ‘Managing hospitals’ (January 4). The editorial rightly points out that while the government’s decision to introduce healthcare for the poor through health cards is appreciable, the decision is likely going to prove useless to people living in rural areas.

To improve the state of DHQs, doctors and health care workers must be hired on fair salaries and bound by time and duty. This is the only way to ensure that doctors show up at hospitals and health conditions in rural areas do not become critical.

Muhammad Azwar

Rajanpur