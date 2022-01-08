It’s shocking to hear that the prime minister of this country claims to have established ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’. As he follows the IMF’s dictate, prices of basic commodities are rising. Ordinary people are suffering.
His statement on January 6 that he had made roads at less costs than his predecessors was a surprise given his open criticism against the PML-N for doing just that. The government should wake up and understand that the poor are suffering. If the prime minister does not take measures to bring some relief, the PTI will face crushing defeat in the 2023 general elections.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
