Buying water

For the last ten years, residents of Baldia Town, Karachi have been facing an acute shortage of water. People have to buy the water from water hydrants, which should be a matter of shame to the authorities concerned, whose job is to ensure that water is supplied to all. The local government is clearly not working properly. Several months pass before any water is supplied to the area.

The authorities concerned should look into this matter without further delay.

Muhammed Owais Fayaz

Karachi