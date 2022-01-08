Viral crimes

This refers to the editorial ‘Cyber challenge’ (January 6. Financial constraints and a dearth of qualified personnel in the cyber field are indeed two of the biggest impediments our law-enforcement agencies face while combating cybercrimes. Along with finances and qualified people, they also need unequivocal cooperation from internet service providers and cellular carriers.

What is more significant is the fact that cybercrimes affect society on a larger scale than ‘conventional’ crimes do. Cyber criminals exploit the fact that they have no social boundaries, nor are they restricted by borders. As a result, cybercrimes engulf the whole public sphere, hurting our social order. Such crimes also spread much faster due to a lack of controls for social media platforms. Complaints about a number of crimes go ‘viral’, before law-enforcement organisations even know about them. Organisations all over the world are struggling to prevent cybercrimes. International coordination and cooperation may help curb such crimes. The FIA’s Cybercrime Wing should establish constant contacts with other similar organisations around the world.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada