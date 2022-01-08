Humna takes lead in SGA Ladies Amateur Championship

KARACHI: National ladies champion Humna Amjad took a two-stroke lead in the Engro 4th Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Friday.
On a wet and cold day, Humna carded a first round score of eight-over 80 to take the pole position on the leader-board in the three-day championship. Just two shots behind her in second place was Daniah Syed, who carded 82 with a triple bogey on the 9th hole. Her sister Abiha Syed was in third place at 86 followed by Lahore’s Anna James Gill (87) and Zaibun Nissa (90) in the handicap 0-12 category.
In the nine-hole contest held for senior ladies, Sarah Mehmood carded 55 followed by Tahira Raza at 56.
On the opening day of the championship, dozens of participants including young girls also took part in a special putting competition. The three-day championship, sponsored by Engro, will conclude on Sunday (tomorrow).
