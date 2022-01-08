ICC announces penalty for slow over-rate in T20Is

DUBAI: In its latest attempt to tackle slow over rates, the ICC has put in place an “in-match penalty” in T20Is designed to hit the fielding team where it could really hurt. Cricinfo breaks down the new ruling.

If the fielding team fails to start the final over by the stipulated time for it to start, they will be docked one fielder from outside the 30-yard circle. So for the remainder of the innings, they will be allowed four, instead of five, fielders outside the 30-yard circle. The rule change applies to both men’s and women’s T20Is. According to the new rule, which was made public by the ICC on Friday, the fielding team needs to “be in position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled [or rescheduled in case of an unavoidable delay] cessation time for the innings”.

In another change, teams can now take an optional drinks break of two minutes and thirty seconds at the mid-point of each innings, subject to agreement between members at the start of each series.

Until now each team had 85 minutes to complete 20 overs. In the ICC’s new playing conditions for T20Is, the fielding team needs to start the 20th over by the 85th minute. Match officials will tell both the fielding team and the batters the stipulated end time at the start of each innings. Any time lost due to injuries, DRS reviews, the ball being lost or any unforeseen incident that slows the game, will affect the end time which will be reworked.