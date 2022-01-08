Spain beat Covid-hit Poland to make ATP Cup final

SYDNEY: An unflappable Roberto Bautista Agut upset world number nine Hubert Hurkacz to dismiss a Covid-hit Poland and steer Spain into the ATP Cup final on Friday against either defending champions Russia or Canada.

Spain had a big advantage before the semi-final in Sydney had even started with Poland suffering a major blow when Kamil Majchrzak announced he tested positive for Covid-19 and had been forced into seven days of isolation.

Majchrzak had won all three of his singles rubbers so far and his replacement, doubles specialist Jan Zielinski, was a poor substitute.

He crashed 6-2, 6-1 to world number 20 Pablo Carreno Busta in just 53 minutes to hand Spain a 1-0 advantage before Bautista Agut, ranked one place above his teammate, battled past Hurkacz 7-6 (8/6), 2-6, 7-6 (7/5) in a high-quality thriller.

“It’s a match that I will always remember. I think both of us could got the win. He also really deserved a lot of good things. But this is our game, this is tennis,” said Bautista Agut.

“I was the one who got the win. I think I also deserved it. I did a lot of good things on the court. I played really aggressive at the end of the match.”

The towering Hurkacz was desperate to keep his country’s hopes alive and played some incredible tennis in the final set, saving five match points with gutsy shotmaking.

Daniil Medvedev-led Russia face off against a Canada team spearheaded by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov on Saturday (today).