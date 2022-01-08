Bairstow hits ton, Stokes defies pain as England fight back

SYDNEY: Jonny Bairstow broke through for his first Test hundred in Australia and wincing Ben Stokes reeled off a counter-punching half-century to help England recover from another collapse in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Friday.

At the close England were 258 for seven, with Bairstow unbeaten on 103 with eight fours and three sixes, and Jack Leach not-out four to trail Australia by 158 runs.

Yorkshireman Bairstow screamed with delight after he cut Pat Cummins to the ropes to raise his third Ashes Test century, but first Down Under.

“I was relieved and overjoyed,” said Bairstow, who received a painful blow on his thumb by a lifter from Australia skipper Cummins.

“My thumb is sore but you’re playing in the Ashes and you’re going to take blows. It’s going to take a lot to remove me from things.

“I might get an X-ray on it tomorrow but I reckon I’ll still be there in the morning.”

Bairstow reached his ton on the third-last ball of the third day for England’s first century in this series. He and Stokes led a recovery after England were in dire straits at 36 for four.

England have already lost the Ashes but they at last showed some fight.

Stokes, grimacing in pain from a side strain picked up while bowling on Thursday, posted his highest score of the series with 66 to share in the rearguard.

Stokes dug deep to club nine fours and a massive six off Nathan Lyon over extra cover but the off-spinner had the last word, trapping Stokes plumb lbw with a skidding delivery to end his brave 91-ball knock.

The all-rounder had a massive slice of luck on 16 when he was given out, only to win a review when replays showed a Cameron Green delivery actually hit the off-stump but the bail somehow was not dislodged.

Stokes shared in a restorative 128-run stand for the fifth wicket with Bairstow to pull England out of the mire.

“We’re still in a good position even though there is some uncertainty around the weather. I thought it was a good counter-attack from Stokes and Bairstow,” Australia vice-captain Steve Smith said.

Score Board

Australia won the Toss

Australia 1st Innings

Warner c Crawley b Broad 30

Harris c Root b Anderson 38

Marnus c †Buttler b Wood 28

Smith c †Buttler b Broad 67

Khawaja b Broad 137

Green c Crawley b Broad 5

Carey† c Bairstow b Root 13

Cummins(c) c †Buttler b Broad 24

Starc not out 34

Lyon not out 16

Extras: (lb 8, nb 4, w 12) 24

Total: (134 Ov, RR: 3.10) 416/8d

Did not bat: Scott Boland

Fall: 1-51, 20.6 ov 2-111, 39.1 ov 3-117, 40.2 ov 4-232, 83.6 ov 5-242, 87.4 ov 6-285, 102.3 ov 7-331, 113.5 ov 8-398, 131.5 ov

Bowling: James Anderson 30-9-54-1 Stuart Broad 29-5-101-5 Ben Stokes 13.5-3-37-0 Mark Wood 26.1-6-76-1 Jack Leach 24-2-89-0 Dawid Malan 3-0-15-0 Joe Root 8-0-36-1

England 1st Innings

Hameed b Starc 6

Crawley b Boland 18

Malan c Khawaja b Green 3

Root (c) c Smith b Boland 0

Stokes lbw b Lyon 66

Bairstow not out 103

Buttler† c Khawaja b Cummins 0

Wood c Lyon b Cummins 39

Leach not out 4

Extras: (b 8, lb 6, nb 2, w 3) 19

Total: (70 Ov, RR: 3.68) 258/7

Yet to bat: Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Fall: 1-22, 9.2 ov 2-36, 16.6 ov 3-36, 20.1 ov 4-36, 21.5 ov 5-164, 50.6 ov 6-173, 53.3 ov 7-245, 65.3 ov

Bowling: Pat Cummins 20-6-68-2 Mitchell Starc 14-2-49-1 Scott Boland 12-6-25-2 Cameron Green 9-4-24-1 Nathan Lyon 12-0-71-1 Marnus Labuschagne 3-0-7-0

Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker