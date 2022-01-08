Function arranged for cultural cohesion

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized Christmas and New Year celebrations for Christian youth here to develop cultural and social cohesion. It was aimed to mainstream, encourage and acknowledge the young talent of the community, especially the youth merged districts. Minority Member Provincial Assembly Wilson Wazir said Christmas brings a message of peace and harmony for us and provides the opportunity to spread the love with each other.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had given special importance to the youth, and the celebration of religious festivals of minorities supported by the government department was proof of it. The MPA praised the Directorate of Youth Affairs of KP for organizing this event for the second time.

“The programme has revived the spirit of Christmas, especially among the previously neglected youth of merged districts”, he added.

The lawmaker also encouraged the participants to fully avail the opportunities given by the government for the youth, including Ehsas Programme, Kamyab Jawan Programme and Educational scholarships. In addition, he urged the youth to take part actively in entrepreneurial activities for the financial upbringing of their community. The Christmas carols were sung, skits performed and speeches made. Prizes were distributed among the winners and runners-up.

The programme was attended by the Christian youth, members from various denominations, clergy members, social and youth activists and media persons.