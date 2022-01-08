Paramedics postpone strike

PESHAWAR: Provincial Paramedics Association postponed their province-wide strike after their meeting with Secretary Health Tahir Orakzai and other officials of the health department.
The paramedics leaders, headed by their provincial president Syed Roeedar Shah, held a detailed meeting with the health department officials and discussed with them their issues. Besides secretary health Tahir Orakzai, Special Secretaries Dr Farooq Jamil and Attaullah Khan, Director General Health Services Dr Niaz Mohammad and other officials attended the meeting and listened to the paramedics’ longstanding demands.
They termed most of their demands as genuine and vowed to take practical measures for fulfilling them. It was decided to appoint senior and qualified paramedics on the vacant positions.
