Workshop for LG officials concludes

PESHAWAR: Mayor-elect of Peshawar Zubair Ali on Friday called for making collective efforts and thinking beyond party affiliation for development of the metropolitan city.

He was speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the two-day workshop on ‘enhancing the capacity of local government officials.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) had organised the workshop at the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar.

Touching upon his agenda for development of Peshawar, Zubair Ali said that there was a need for promoting the local culture for strengthening of the service delivery framework and resource mobilization.

He said he planned to resolve traffic congestion, construction of a new Ring Road in line with the expansion of the city.

The mayor-elect added that providing civic amenities to the people in collaboration with the elected representatives from all political parties would be his priority.

He said the Peshawar city was not resource constrained and it needed proper planning and prioritization of development projects. He said the metropolitan government would create facilities for women and children.

He thanked the SDPI for organizing the training of the local government representatives, especially handling finances. He added the capacity building would help improve the local bodies system.

He appealed to the citizens of Peshawar to support the elected representatives for development of the city. He said once the election was over, he was the mayor of the city and not of a party.

The training workshop was conducted by lead trainer Naveed Ali Khalil who focused on better service delivery and sustainability of local governments and resource mobilization for local level development issues.

The trainer also covered a diverse range of topics concerning the local government system and functioning including electoral process, rules of business, public finance management and citizen engagement.

The participants highlighted their success stories while ensuring effective service delivery and challenges in understanding the new local government act and systems.

Highlighting the roles of local government officials, the participants expressed their pledge to work for betterment of the people and try to adapt to the new local bodies system despite having some difficulties. They identified key challenges which were put forward to local government officials.

Dr Shafqat Munir, Research Fellow, SDPI congratulated the newly elected representatives and the mayor-elect and hoped that with functioning of the local bodies, the development needs of the people at local levels would be met appropriately.

He said the new leadership needed to engage skillfully with media, academia, civil society and other segments of society to meet the needs of their constituents.

Dr Shafqat said that they can help sort out local level disputes through better political communication. He said that they need to come up with solution-based recipes for the development of their communities.

He narrated some communications skills and media engagement tools to highlight their work and service delivery they would be undertaking for the welfare of the people.

He said local governments being the fundamental unit of governance played a key role in grooming future leaders.

Dr Shafqat thanked the leadership of the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) for their cooperation and support in conducting the training workshop.

The representative of the IMSciences Dr Fahad Abdullah thanked the mayor-elect for his participation in the concluding session and his plans for development of the city.

He said the Institute would continue supporting the cause of sustainable development.