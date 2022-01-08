LG reps announce joining PTI

PESHAWAR: The newly elected mayor of Mirian Tehsil in Bannu district, Pir Kamal Shah, along with 14 newly elected independent chairmen of neighborhood councils and tehsil councillors met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur at his office in Civil Secretariat and announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
An official statement said that they expressed confidence in the party chief Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Local Government Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur and all the central and provincial leadership of the party as well as reiterated their commitment to render sacrifices for the cause of the party and overall national interest.
On the occasion, the minister wore the party caps and mufflers.
Appreciating the spirit of the newly elected local government representatives, the provincial minister assured that they would not feel alienated in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and added that newcomers in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would carry out their mission of serving the masses.
