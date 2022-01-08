PIC SIH inks MoU for capacity building of staff

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Islamabad Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding to improve capacity building of staff working in PIC.
The MoU was signed by Chief Executive PIC, Dr Shahkar Ahmad and Chief Executive SIH, DR Manzoor Qazi. Under the agreement, SIH would work for the capacity building of PIC staff and conduct research work on various heart related ailments.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahkar said that PIC is state-of-the-art facility that is providing treatment to heart patients of Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan. He said that we are working with a mission to serve people with dedication and professionalism.
PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized Christmas and New Year celebrations for...
PESHAWAR: Provincial Paramedics Association postponed their province-wide strike after their meeting with Secretary...
PESHAWAR: Mayor-elect of Peshawar Zubair Ali on Friday called for making collective efforts and thinking beyond party...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday presented investment opportunities in the mines and minerals...
PESHAWAR: The newly elected mayor of Mirian Tehsil in Bannu district, Pir Kamal Shah, along with 14 newly elected...
ABBOTTABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CNG Association and owners of the gas stations on Friday termed the closure of gas...
Comments