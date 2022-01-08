PIC SIH inks MoU for capacity building of staff

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Islamabad Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding to improve capacity building of staff working in PIC.

The MoU was signed by Chief Executive PIC, Dr Shahkar Ahmad and Chief Executive SIH, DR Manzoor Qazi. Under the agreement, SIH would work for the capacity building of PIC staff and conduct research work on various heart related ailments.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahkar said that PIC is state-of-the-art facility that is providing treatment to heart patients of Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan. He said that we are working with a mission to serve people with dedication and professionalism.