Excelling students awarded for innovative ideas

PESHAWAR: The students excelling in the provincial level competitions were awarded at a special ceremony arranged at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar. Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash was the chief guest. In his address, the minister said the identification and display of innovative ideas for solving local problems was a collaboration between educational institutions, government, industry and society and a central platform.

He said innovation had a huge role to play in the development of countries.

The minister said innovative ideas play a vital role in the rapid development of the world today. Kamran Bangash said the UET Peshawar had taken the vision of the president of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi forward by hosting the National Idea Bank, adding other universities should play a part in this as well so that our youth could get opportunities to come up with their own ideas.

Kamran Bangash appreciated the efforts of the management of the UET Peshawar and the ORIC team and paid tribute to the initiative by President Arif Alvi.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain said that National Idea Bank was an important initiative by Arif Alvi which, he hoped, would help in identifying innovative ideas among government, educational institutions, industry and communities.

Dr Nasru Minallah, Director, ORIC, said that UET Peshawar had earlier hosted competitions at the Peshawar region and now at the provincial level in which 700 innovative ideas were presented in various fields including education, health, e-commerce, construction, agriculture and natural resources. Fields were shortlisted.

At the end of the ceremony, the minister distributed certificates and prizes among the position-holders. Yousuf Javed bin Mansoor won the first position in the Construction Department, Asif Habib won the first position in the Agriculture Department and Faisal Farid won the first position in e-commerce with a cash prize.